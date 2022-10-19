Left Menu

Uganda says coffee exports down 14% yr/yr due to drought

In the 2021-2022 (Oct- Sept) crop year, Uganda exported 5.9 million bags that fetched $876 million, down from 6.5 million bags worth $630.01 million. Some years earnings are higher despite a decline in volumes, because of rises in international coffee prices.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:17 IST
Uganda says coffee exports down 14% yr/yr due to drought
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's coffee exports declined last month due to the impact of a drought affecting many growing areas across the country, the state-run sector regulator said. The east African country shipped a total of 503,695 60-kg bags of coffee beans in September, down 14% compared with the same period a year earlier, Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.

"The decrease in exports was mainly attributed to lower yields this year that were characterised by drought in most regions," UCDA said, adding the dry conditions had resulted in a shorter harvest season in central and eastern Uganda. Uganda is Africa's largest exporter of coffee, followed by Ethiopia, and relies on earnings from the crop as a major source of foreign exchange.

September is the last month of the crop year, which starts the previous October. In the 2021-2022 (Oct- Sept) crop year, Uganda exported 5.9 million bags that fetched $876 million, down from 6.5 million bags worth $630.01 million.

Some years earnings are higher despite a decline in volumes, because of rises in international coffee prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022