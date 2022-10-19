Kerala govt to provide compensation for deaths due to bee & wasp attacks

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to grant compensation for the deaths on account of attacks by honeybees and wasps.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a decision in this connection, a CMO statement said here.

The legal heir of those who died after getting stung by bees and wasps would get the same amount of compensation given to the persons who are killed by wild animals, defined under the Rule 2 (A) of the Kerala Rules for Payment of Compensation to the victims of attack by wild animals, 1980, it said.

The amount for this would also be drawn from the head of account for compensation to the victims of wild animal attack, it added.

Among the other cabinet decisions, the CMO statement also said it was decided to give approval for the drafts of the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

A number of deaths had been reported in the southern state in recent years on account of attacks by bees and wasps.

One such incident was the death of a rubber tapping labourer, who died of bee attack in Pathanamthitta district early this year.

