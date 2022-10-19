Left Menu

Kerala govt to provide compensation for deaths due to bee & wasp attacks

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:37 IST
Kerala govt to provide compensation for deaths due to bee & wasp attacks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to grant compensation for the deaths on account of attacks by honeybees and wasps.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a decision in this connection, a CMO statement said here.

The legal heir of those who died after getting stung by bees and wasps would get the same amount of compensation given to the persons who are killed by wild animals, defined under the Rule 2 (A) of the Kerala Rules for Payment of Compensation to the victims of attack by wild animals, 1980, it said.

The amount for this would also be drawn from the head of account for compensation to the victims of wild animal attack, it added.

Among the other cabinet decisions, the CMO statement also said it was decided to give approval for the drafts of the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

A number of deaths had been reported in the southern state in recent years on account of attacks by bees and wasps.

One such incident was the death of a rubber tapping labourer, who died of bee attack in Pathanamthitta district early this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022