Left Menu

Tiny amounts of gas appear in ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline - website data

Gas flows were at 102 kilowatt-hours per hour (kwh/h) between 0700-0800 CET on Oct. 19 from zero, and at 119 an hour later, the data showed. Nord Stream's operator did not respond to a request for comment and no explanation was immediately available.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 14:06 IST
Tiny amounts of gas appear in ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline - website data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tiny amounts of gas suddenly appeared in the Russian Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday, website data showed, weeks after the pipeline ruptured in the Baltic Sea in what investigating teams said was suspected sabotage caused by explosions. Gas flows were at 102 kilowatt-hours per hour (kwh/h) between 0700-0800 CET on Oct. 19 from zero, and at 119 an hour later, the data showed.

Nord Stream's operator did not respond to a request for comment and no explanation was immediately available. Dwindling flows of gas from Russia, which once supplied 40% of Europe's needs, left the European Union struggling to unite over how to respond to surging prices that have deepened a cost-of-living crisis for families and businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022