SC requests Delhi High Court to hear plea on Jamia violence soon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday requested the Delhi High Court to give an early hearing to a plea relating to alleged violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15, 2019.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 14:16 IST
Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday requested the Delhi High Court to give an early hearing to a plea relating to alleged violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15, 2019. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath's request came while hearing the petition filed by Nabila Hasan.

The petitioner's lawyer submitted that matters have been pending before the Delhi High Court for years. The petitioner approached the Delhi High Court against Delhi Police officials for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15 2019.

The High Court was hearing a batch of petitions including one filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem seeking action against cops over Jamia violence. The petitioners blamed the forces for using extreme, ruthless and excessive physical force and violence against unarmed and peaceful students.

The plea also raised questions over the use of "extreme" measures such as tear gas shells, chilli-based explosives and rubber bullets against the protesters. Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on December 15 2019. Some public transport was also set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest.

On December 15 2019, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus, allegedly barged into the premises and allegedly dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. (ANI)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

