Left Menu

Punjab invites tender for hiring a charter aircraft from pvt companies for 1 year

The government of Punjab on Wednesday said it intends to empanel from financially-sound air charter service providers a Dassault Falcon 2000 fixed-wing aircraft for a period of one year from the date of signing an agreement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:01 IST
Punjab invites tender for hiring a charter aircraft from pvt companies for 1 year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Punjab on Wednesday said it intends to empanel from financially-sound air charter service providers a Dassault Falcon 2000 fixed-wing aircraft for a period of one year from the date of signing an agreement. The said aircraft should be able to seat up to a minimum of 8-10 passengers and will be required to be positioned and operate from Chandigarh International Airport (CHIAL).

The official statement said the company and the aircraft should meet all the requirements laid down for VIP flying as per the relevant CAR and other instructions issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from time to time. The statement from the Punjab government said the air charter service may apply for empanelment by giving detailed background for the company, numbers, and type of Falcon 2000 aircraft in its fleet.

It said documents stating financial soundness, including balance sheets for the last three years, and a list of clients, among others, or any information which the service provider wishes to highlight should be enclosed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022