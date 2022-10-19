Punjab invites tender for hiring a charter aircraft from pvt companies for 1 year

The government of Punjab on Wednesday said it intends to empanel from financially-sound air charter service providers a Dassault Falcon 2000 fixed-wing aircraft for a period of one year from the date of signing an agreement. The said aircraft should be able to seat up to a minimum of 8-10 passengers and will be required to be positioned and operate from Chandigarh International Airport (CHIAL).

The official statement said the company and the aircraft should meet all the requirements laid down for VIP flying as per the relevant CAR and other instructions issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from time to time. The statement from the Punjab government said the air charter service may apply for empanelment by giving detailed background for the company, numbers, and type of Falcon 2000 aircraft in its fleet.

It said documents stating financial soundness, including balance sheets for the last three years, and a list of clients, among others, or any information which the service provider wishes to highlight should be enclosed. (ANI)

