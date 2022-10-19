Iberian gas prices for utilities fall below cap for first time

Iberian wholesale market gas prices extended steep declines on Wednesday, with the day-ahead contract falling for the first time below the 40 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) cap set in May for gas-fired power plants, official data showed, after the national grid operator warned it may reject LNG shipments due to overcapacity. The platform that manages the Iberian market, dubbed Mibgas, said Wednesday's auction of gas for electricity producers set a price of 31.77 euros/MWh for the day-ahead contract, compared to 41.49 euros in the auction held on Tuesday.

The price decline comes after Spain's national gas operator Enagas warned on Monday it may have to reject shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to overcapacity at its six terminals. Portugal's Environment Ministry has been saying for several weeks that storage tanks at its terminal in Sines are full.

Dozens of ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) are circling off the coasts of Spain and other countries in Europe, unable to secure slots to unload because of a lack of regasification capacity, with plants that convert the fuel back to gas operating at full capacity. Those terminals don't have enough pipeline infrastructure to ship the gas held in storage to other parts of Europe.

"The sharp drop in price is due to the fact that Iberia is 'loaded' with gas and no longer has storage capacity in its terminals, and also there is no consumption of gas for heating houses as the temperatures are above normal," said Ricardo Marques of consultancy firm Informacao de Mercados Financeiros. "These lower prices can be maintained if people begin to see that stocks will end the winter at comfortable levels but the evolution of prices over the medium-term will depend a lot on rainfall, wind energy in Iberia and regular gas supply."

The fall in prices could be short-lived if a possible disruption in supply from Nigeria is serious and prolonged, Marques added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)