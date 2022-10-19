Global CO2 emissions to grow by less than 1% this year- IEA

Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are expected to rise by just under 1% this year, as a strong expansion of renewables and electric vehicles prevented a much sharper rise, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

CO2 emissions are on course to increase by nearly 300 million tonnes to 33.8 billion tonnes this year, a far smaller rise than their jump of nearly 2 billion tonnes in 2021.

