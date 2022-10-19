Ghana producer inflation at 45.6% in September: statistics service
Reuters | Accra | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:02 IST
Producer inflation in Ghana came in at 45.6% annually in September, the statistics service said on Wednesday after a rebasing exercise.
