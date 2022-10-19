Left Menu

All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, Nyayabodh Foundation move SC against unilateral extra-judicial talaq

All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) and Nyayabodh Foundation on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to issue a direction to respondents that divorce given to Muslim women without following the due procedure be declared as null and void retrospectively.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 16:25 IST
All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board, Nyayabodh Foundation move SC against unilateral extra-judicial talaq
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) and Nyayabodh Foundation on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to issue a direction to respondents that divorce given to Muslim women without following the due procedure be declared as null and void retrospectively. The petitioner has been moved through the president of All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber and the president of Nyayabodh Foundation, advocate Ritu Dubey. The petitioner has raised grievances of various women victims of unilateral extra-judicial talaq.

The petition has sought to declare talaq-e-Hasan and "other forms of unilateral extra-judicial talaq as an evil plague". The petition sought to issue the direction to respondents that divorce given to Muslim women without following the due procedure of arbitration and conciliation in the presence of a witness be declared as null and void retrospectively.

The petition sought to issue directions or guidelines in a retrospective manner to all the respondents regarding the economic and social security for divorced women and their children as children are deprived of their basic fundamental rights (food, health, education, shelter, live the life with dignity) due to such arbitrary forms of Talaq. The petition also sought to issue direction to all respondents/lawmakers to take appropriate steps to remove the prevailing anomalies of taking divorce by Talaq-e-Hassan and /or other unilateral forms of Talaq and make a rule that one proper process/forms to be followed for taking divorce in the light of Quranic principles /guidelines which says that maintenance of wife and children is the prime responsibility of a man/husband which can not be denied and the wife and children cannot be abandoned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022