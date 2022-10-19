Left Menu

Chief Minister Chouhan plants saplings with Padma Shri awardee Anil Prakash Joshi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings with Padma Shri awardee Anil Prakash Joshi in state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

19-10-2022
CM Chouhan planted saplings with Padma Shri awardee Anil Prakash Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings with Padma Shri awardee Anil Prakash Joshi in state capital Bhopal on Wednesday. CM Chouhan planted saplings of peepal, kachnar and tikoma in the Smart City Udyan.

Notably, Joshi has embarked on a cycle journey from Mumbai to Uttarakhand on October 2 to raise awareness of the path of progress. The purpose of the trip is to connect people together for nature. His cycle journey reached the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday evening. Following which, his team planted saplings with CM Chouhan. The youths involved in Joshi's cycle journey also planted saplings.

Joshi said, "Our team started getting shade of the trees as it entered Madhya Pradesh. Dense forests and continuous tree plantation are the hallmarks of Madhya Pradesh. CM Chouhan is the best example of a better balance between progress and nature. CM Chouhan's tendency is similar to nature. This resolution to plant three saplings a day is exemplary". Besides, he congratulated CM Chouhan for maintaining the cleanliness of Indore and Bhopal.

On the other hand, Chouhan has said that coordination between progress and nature is necessary to have a balanced life and safe earth. According to the resolution of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, activities are being carried out on a wide scale for the protection of the environment along with infrastructure development in the state. The Ankur Abhiyan launched for tree plantation is a great example of public partnership initiative in the field of environment protection. Village-level activities are being carried out in the region for sanitation, water conservation, anti-drug campaign, empowerment of girls, including tree planting.

