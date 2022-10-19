Left Menu

Biden to continue SPR releases as needed - U.S. energy adviser

Biden is due to make remarks on gas prices on Wednesday, including announcing another selloff from the nation's emergency oil reserve. "The president's going to keep a careful eye on announcing today that whatever we're doing today could continue and see additional SPR releases - if necessary," Hochstein said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 18:07 IST
Biden to continue SPR releases as needed - U.S. energy adviser

The U.S. government will continue taking steps to release additional output from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as needed and then replenish the reserve, a senior U.S. energy adviser said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden has been clear that he will continue to work to bring down prices for American consumers after a spike in energy prices from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adviser Amos Hochstein said in an interview with CNN. Biden is due to make

remarks on gas prices on Wednesday, including announcing another selloff from the nation's emergency oil reserve.

"The president's going to keep a careful eye on announcing today that whatever we're doing today could continue and see additional SPR releases - if necessary," Hochstein said. "The president's also going to be announcing that we are going to replenish the SPR," he said.

In addition to announcing a new SPR release, Biden will announce that the federal government plans to replenish the fund, buying back oil it sold for $100 at a price around $70. "And that's critical, because that's what the industry in the United States needs to know in order to invest today in increasing production," Hochstein said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022