Russia introduced martial law in four Ukrainian regions it says are now annexed while some residents of the Russian-held city of Kherson began evacuating after warnings of a looming assault. ON THE GROUND

* In a package of moves apparently intended to counter battlefield defeats by Ukrainian troops, President Vladimir Putin also announced a new special coordinating council to work with Russia's regions to boost Moscow's war effort. * The situation in areas Russia claims to have annexed was "tense", with Moscow's troops in some areas under continuous attack, said Sergei Surovikin, a Russian general appointed this month to take charge of its forces.

* Russian-installed authorities in the region of Kherson plan to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days. NUCLEAR THREAT

* International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi expects to return soon to Ukraine, amid negotiations to establish a security protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. * The Kremlin said that the four regions of Ukraine that Russia declared it had annexed fall under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal.

DIPLOMACY * European Union governments have provisionally agreed to impose sanctions on eight people and entities over the alleged use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine.

* The EU Commission head called Russia's attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine "acts of pure terror" that amount to war crimes. * Ukraine's foreign minister said he was proposing a formal cut in diplomatic ties with Iran.

* Iran denies supplying drones and Russia denies using them. But senior Iranian officials and diplomats told Reuters that Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles as well as drones. * The United States, Britain and France plan to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said.

QUOTE "Show me the person who's going to speak in Putin's office and say you're done. Who would have the audacity to do that?" - Andrew Weiss, specialist on Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Carnegie Endowment.

(Compiled by Rob Birsel and Himani Sarkar; Editing by Kim Coghill and Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)