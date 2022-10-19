Ukraine discusses energy security after Russian air strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed security at power supply facilities with senior officials on Wednesday following Russian air attacks on his country's energy infrastructure.

He gave few details of the "strategic meeting" but said that he and unnamed officials discussed measures to "eliminate the consequences in the event of a breakdown of the energy system of Ukraine".

"We are working to create mobile power points for the critical infrastructure of cities, towns and villages," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "We are preparing for various scenarios of possible consequences. Ukraine will defend itself. No matter what the enemy plans and does." (Reportign by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

