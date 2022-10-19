Firing at Anti-Sterlite protest: Justice Aruna Jagadheesan commission recommends action against officials

The Justice Aruna Jagadheesan Commission, which was constituted to enquire into the causes and circumstances leading to opening fire resulting in death and injuries to persons at Tuticorin during anti-Sterlite protest, has now recommended action against 17 police officers, the district collector and 3 three special executive magistrates and also suggested higher compensation to the family of the deceased. The Aruna Jagadheesan commission report was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.

According to reports, during the protest, there was a lack of coordination between the district administration and the police. The report also read that there was an omission to provide and station a sufficient number of Varun, Vajra Vehicles, fire service vehicles and ambulances fully equipped, display and raise riot flags, to warn through megaphones and to sound bugles so as to serve as a signal that the police is sure to resort to using of firearms.

"The lack of coordination between the top-ranking police officials has led to a lack of preparedness to meet any eventuality," stated the report. The Aruna Jagadheesan commission report concluded that the police officials in the hierarchy who are jointly and severally accountable are Shailesh Kumar Yadav (IG), Kapil Kumar C (DIG), P Mahendran (SP), Lingathirumaran (DYSP) and 13 others. Commission also suggests that action should be taken against the said police officers for their acts of commission and omission departmentally.

The commission also suggested that the requisite department action be taken against the district collector Venkatesh also having regard to the observation of this Commission about a style of functioning reminiscent of abdication of his responsibility. It also suggested the initiation of departmental action and other actions known to law against 3 special executive magistrates/deputy tahsildars as they did not adhere strictly to their respective jurisdiction and claimed that they are moved to another jurisdiction either on their own or on instruction from their higher-ups. "Prompted by consideration of justice, equity and fair play and above all humanity to award a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin/legal heirs of the deceased of course deducting the amount of Rs 20 lakh which was already paid. It also recommends a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to injured less the amount of compensation that is Rs 5 lakh already paid to them," recommended the Aruna Jagadheesan Commission.

"Leaving the protesters on the side of the police the lone grievously injured is a police constable called Manikandan. He got severe wounds because of stone pelting in left eyebrow, upper lip, multiple sutured wound scalp, abnormal mobility maxilla and so on," The Commission suggested that the government may consider his claim and award suitable compensation to be estimated by it having due regard to all relevant considerations. (ANI)

