"May he have a fruitful tenure ahead": PM Modi extends best wishes to Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his best wishes to former union minister Mallikarjun Kharge on his election as Congress chief and wished him a fruitful tenure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 20:20 IST
Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his best wishes to former union minister Mallikarjun Kharge on his election as Congress chief and wished him a fruitful tenure. "My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Kharge won the Congress presidential polls on Wednesday as he got 7,897 votes as against his opponent Shashi Tharoor who received 1,072 votes. Outgoing chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Kharge's residence to congratulate him.

Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Kharge and said Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. "Congratulations to Mallikarjun Kharge ji on being elected as the President of @INCIndia. The Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

