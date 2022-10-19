Left Menu

If Uniform Civil Code is implemented, it would affect the country: AIUDF leader

India is a country with different castes and communities and different religions have different laws, so if the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, it would affect the country, said All India United Democratic Front leader Rafiqul Islam.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 19-10-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 20:48 IST
AIDUF leader Rafiqul Islam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is a country with different castes and communities and different religions have different laws, so if the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, it would affect the country, said All India United Democratic Front leader Rafiqul Islam. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "targeting" Muslims.

"India is a country of different castes and communities. There are different laws of different religions. If the Uniform Civil Code is implemented then it will affect the country. The BJP-led government is not only targeting Muslims but also other religions," he said. Rafiqul Islam further said that many drugs enter India from the Northeast region because of the porous border, and asked the centre to look into the matter.

"The Myanmar border with India is still open and the Indo-Bangladesh border is also porous. In the last year, drugs worth more than Rs 900 crores were seized in Assam alone and of around Rs 2000-2500 crores in the North Eastern region. The centre should take this seriously," Islam said. (ANI)

