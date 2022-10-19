If Uniform Civil Code is implemented, it would affect the country: AIUDF leader

India is a country with different castes and communities and different religions have different laws, so if the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, it would affect the country, said All India United Democratic Front leader Rafiqul Islam. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "targeting" Muslims.

"The Myanmar border with India is still open and the Indo-Bangladesh border is also porous. In the last year, drugs worth more than Rs 900 crores were seized in Assam alone and of around Rs 2000-2500 crores in the North Eastern region. The centre should take this seriously," Islam said. (ANI)

