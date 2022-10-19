New Delhi: 11-year-old girl raped by neighbour, arrested

Left Menu

A 28-year-old man was arrested for raping a minor girl in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 20:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old man was arrested for raping a minor girl in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Wednesday. According to a complaint filed by the girl's parents, the 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the neighbour in September.

The accused, who works as a cook in the Gandhi Nagar area, was arrested on Tuesday, they said. Police said the matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother following which she approached the Wazirabad police. According to the police, the neighbour and the girl's family share the same house separated by rooms.

"The victim was also threatened with threatening consequences if she reported the matter to anyone," a senior police officer said. Based on the minor's medical report, a case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

In another case, four people have been detained in connection with the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 38-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday. The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Ghaziabad Police to furnish a copy of the FIR along with details of the arrested accused and a report of the action taken report by October 21.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped for two days. She was found in a pool of blood, with an iron rod inserted in her private parts, a statement by the DCW read Delhi Commission for Women statement said. According to the police, they were intimated of the gangrape in a complaint filed by the woman.

"We got the information about the gang rape two days ago in which a woman had complained about the incident. As per the rape survivor, all the accused were known to her and a property dispute between the two has come to light," said Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ghaziabad Nipun Aggarwal. The woman was allegedly abducted while she was returning from a birthday party on September 16. She told police that she was gang-raped by five men in Ghaziabad over two days.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

