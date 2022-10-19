Left Menu

Supreme Court grants interim relief to Abbas Ansari in arms act case

In an interim relief to Abbas Ansari, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to take any coercive steps against him till further orders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 21:11 IST
Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an interim relief to Abbas Ansari, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to take any coercive steps against him till further orders. A bench of justices BV Gavai and BV Nagarathna issued a notice to the UP government on Abbas Ansari seeking relief in an arms act case.

In August, the Uttar Pradesh Police had raided several locations in different states across the country in search of MLA Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari, who was declared an absconder by the district police. Abbas Ansari is accused in a fraud case of transfer of arms licence and an arrest warrant was issued by Lucknow Court following it. Earlier on August 18, the Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple raids at the premises of former Bahujan Samaj Party's MP Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow and Ghazipur in connection with an alleged Prevention of money laundering case.

Earlier, a local court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Mau Sadar MLA and Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the case registered at the Mahanagar police station in Lucknow in October 2019 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

