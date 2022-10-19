U.S. senator to hold EV battery hearing if GOP takes control

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said he will hold a hearing on electric vehicle batteries and sourcing issues if Republicans take control after the November elections. Graham, who would be Budget Committee chair under GOP control, said the hearing would look at the impact on automakers on the shift to EVs.

"Where do the battery parts come from? Where do the raw materials come from?" Graham asked at an event to mark BMW's $1.7 billion EV investment. "Batteries become the new oil," he added.

