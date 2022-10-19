Left Menu

SC declines urgent hearing of plea against movie 'Thank God', hearing on Nov 1

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined an urgent hearing of a plea seeking a stay on the October 25 release of Ajay Devgn-starrer movie 'Thank God'.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined an urgent hearing of a plea seeking a stay on the October 25 release of Ajay Devgn-starrer movie 'Thank God'. A bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi listed the plea for hearing on November 1 after a lawyer mentioned it for early listing.

The plea filed by Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust has sought a stay on the release over alleged derogatory references to Lord Chitragupta. It also sought a direction that the trailers and posters of the movie should be removed from YouTube and other electronic platforms. The plea further sought a direction to stop the release of the said movie in theatres or on OTT platforms.

The petition stated that the movie allegedly "contained derogatory expressions, acts, statements, dialogues and insulting images, videos in and around the character of God Chitragupta". (ANI)

