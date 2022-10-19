Dharmendra Pradhan launches draft of National credit framework for public consultation

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan launched the draft of the National Credit Framework (NCrF) for public consultation on Wednesday in Education Ministry. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that Jan-bhagidari (public participation) is a key pillar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and NEP 2020 also embodies the spirit of Jan-bhagidari.

He said that National Credit Framework is a next-generation, multidimensional instrument under NEP. "We are dedicating NCrF for 'Jan-paramarsh' for making it more dynamic. Pradhan further said that National Credit Framework is an umbrella framework for skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling, accreditation and evaluation encompassing our people in educational & skilling institutions and the workforce," he said.

Pradhan stressed that the government is committed to making India a USD 5 trillion economy, accomplishing the vision of a Vikasit Bharat in the next 25 years and empowering 100 per cent of our population and the National Credit Framework will be the most important instrument under NEP for realising these goals. "India is adopting technology at an unprecedented pace. We have to bring reforms to incentivise knowledge, skills and experience. Credits for knowledge acquisition, hands-on training, and positive social outcomes will be a key step for achieving 100% literacy in the next 2-3 years," he added.

The Minister appealed to all institutions, schools, ITIs, AICTE-affiliated engineering colleges, centrally-funded HEIs, state universities and regulatory authorities/bodies to host the public consultation for National Credit Framework on their website to seek suggestions from citizens. The Committee constituted by the government with members from UGC, AICTE, NCVET, NIOS, CBSE, NCERT, Department of School Education and Literacy and Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, DGT, and Ministry of Skill Development under the guidance of Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the inclusive umbrella framework, aims to make the options for multiple entry-multiple exits accessible and applicable across the higher education, school education and vocational education, allowing students to choose their own learning trajectories and programmes.

As per a release by the Ministry of Education, NCrF will seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational and skill education by encompassing the National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF), National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and National School Education Qualification Framework (NSEQF). "It also supports educational acceleration for students with gifted learning abilities and Recognition of Prior Learning for the workforce that has acquired knowledge and skills informally through the traditional family inheritance, work experience or other methods," it stated.

"NCrF will bring about a unification of higher education institutions to promote multidisciplinary education, creating a diverse and rich students knowledge base. It will also help in promoting stronger collaboration between institutions Making credit mechanism simpler and uniformIncreasing focus on research and innovationPromoting digital learning, blended learning, and open distance learningLeveraging the institutional infrastructure," the release added. (ANI)