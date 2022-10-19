Left Menu

Biden to announce U.S. oil reserve release to prevent price spikes

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, administration officials said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 21:59 IST
Biden to announce U.S. oil reserve release to prevent price spikes
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a plan on Wednesday to sell off the last portion of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, administration officials said. The plan is intended to add enough supply to prevent oil price spikes that could hurt consumers and businesses, while also assuring U.S. drillers that the government will swoop into the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low.

Biden's efforts to use federal powers to balance the U.S. oil market underscores just how much the war in Ukraine, rampant inflation and a recent Saudi-backed OPEC production cut have upended the plans of a president who came into office vowing to undo the oil industry and move the country swiftly to a fossil-fuel free future. It also reflects the administration's desire to keep inflation in check, particularly in the weeks before November congressional elections in which Biden's fellow Democrats hope to retain control of Congress.

U.S. presidents have little control

over petroleum prices, but the country's massive gasoline consumption - the highest in the world - means high prices at the pump can be political poison

. Retail gasoline prices have fallen from a high in June, but remain above historical averages. Earlier this year, Biden decided to sell 180 million barrels out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to combat a potential supply crisis brought about by sanctions on oil-rich Russia following its February invasion of Ukraine.

While the initial plan was to end those sales in November, purchases by companies, including Marathon Petroleum Corp , Exxon Mobil Corp and Valero Energy Corp , were slower than expected over the summer and some 15 million barrels remain unsold. Those will be put up for bidding for delivery in December, a senior administration official said, and extra oil could also be made available if needed.

"The president's going to keep a careful eye on announcing today that whatever we're doing today could continue and see additional SPR releases - if necessary," senior U.S. energy adviser Amos Hochstein said on Wednesday. REPLENISHING THE SPR

"The president's also going to be announcing that we are going to replenish the SPR," Hochstein said in an interview with CNN. Biden will lay out a plan to refill the emergency reserve in the upcoming years, but only at prices at or below a range of $67 to $72 dollars a barrel for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, the senior administration official said.

"There's no imminent threat of oil collapse," Hochstein said on CNBC later. Biden's hope is to send a signal to both consumers and producers.

"He is calling on the private sector in the United States to do two things. One is take this signal and increase production, increase the investment, and No. 2 is to make sure that as they are taking these profits, as they are benefiting from these markets, that they are continuing to give the consumer the appropriate price," the official said. In recent weeks, the oil industry has grown increasingly concerned the administration might take the drastic step of banning or limiting exports of gasoline or diesel to help build back sagging U.S. inventories. They have called on the administration to take the option off the table, a move officials are unwilling to do.

"We are keeping all tools on the table, you know, anything that could potentially help ensure stable domestic supply," the official said.

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022