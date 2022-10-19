Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said this week that 30% of Ukrainian power stations had been hit by strikes, met senior officials to discuss security at such facilities and the possibility of a breakdown in the energy system. * In a package of moves apparently intended to counter battlefield defeats by Ukrainian troops, Putin announced a new special coordinating council to work with Russia's regions to boost Moscow's war effort.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:39 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative Image Image Credit: Snappy Goat
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin ordered all of Russia to support the war effort in Ukraine on Wednesday, as the Russian-appointed administration of Kherson prepared to evacuate the only regional capital Moscow has captured during its invasion. ON THE GROUND

* A Russian missile strike hit a major thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine, the region's governor said, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure ahead of winter. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said this week that 30% of Ukrainian power stations had been hit by strikes, met senior officials to discuss security at such facilities and the possibility of a breakdown in the energy system.

* In a package of moves apparently intended to counter battlefield defeats by Ukrainian troops, Putin announced a new special coordinating council to work with Russia's regions to boost Moscow's war effort. * He also declared martial law in four partially occupied regions of Ukraine that Russia claims as its own and restricted movement in and out of regions near Ukraine.

* The situation in areas Russia claims to have annexed was "tense", with Moscow's troops in some areas under continuous attack, said Sergei Surovikin, a Russian general appointed this month to take charge of its forces. * Russian-installed authorities in the region of Kherson plan to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days.

DIPLOMACY * A Russian lawmaker urged state institutions to stop using WhatsApp messenger and the industry ministry sought to promote domestically produced software as Russia tries to wean itself off Western technology.

* Israel offered to help Ukrainians develop alerts for civilians under air attack, signalling a softening in its policy of non-military intervention after Kyiv appealed for counter-measures against Iranian-made drones used by Russia. * European Union governments have provisionally agreed to impose sanctions on eight people and entities over the alleged use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine.

* The EU Commission head called Russia's attacks on power stations and other infrastructure in Ukraine "acts of pure terror" that amount to war crimes. * The United States, Britain and France plan to raise alleged Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said.

QUOTE "Today, we had three Russian shells come in and one house was completely destroyed," said 61-year-old farmer Vladimir Dinachenko, who lives near the front line in southern Ukraine. "But three is a good day. One day we had 36 ... We're tired of this. We hope it will end in a couple of weeks."

(Compiled by Andrew Cawthorne and Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022