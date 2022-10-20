Left Menu

Ukraine to impose electricity supply restrictions starting Thursday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-10-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 00:09 IST
Ukraine to impose electricity supply restrictions starting Thursday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine will start restricting electricity supplies across the country on Thursday after Russia knocked out more power plants, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

"From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., it is necessary to minimize the use of electricity... if this is not done, you should prepare for temporary blackouts," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, said in a Telegram post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
2
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
3
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022