U.S. targets Russian military procurement network in new sanctions
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Wednesday imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, targeting a network that Washington accused of procuring military and dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and supplying them to Russian users. The U.S. Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on Russian national Yury Yuryevich Orekhov, whom it accused of being a procurement agent, and two of his companies - Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and Opus Energy Trading LLC.
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said sanctions and export controls imposed by a broad coalition of allies had left Russia increasingly struggling to secure "inputs and technologies" for its war. "We know these efforts are having a direct effect on the battlefield, as Russia’s desperation has led them to turn to inferior suppliers and outdated equipment," he said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Washington
- The United States
- Russian
- Russia
- The U.S. Treasury Department
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test
WRAPUP 2-South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test
U.S. military aid to Ukraine boosts risk of clash -Russian envoy
WRAPUP 3-South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more