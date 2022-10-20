Left Menu

LG approves probe by EOW into prison officials' role in crime syndicate run by conman Sukesh from jail

LG approves probe by EOW into prison officials' role in crime syndicate run by conman Sukesh from jail
Taking a tough stand against the deep-rooted nexus of criminals and Jail Authorities, Lt. Governor, VK Saxena has granted approval to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police for investigating 82 officials of the Delhi Prison Department, for their alleged involvement in the organized crime syndicate being run by notorious conman Sukesh V Chandrashekhar from Jail No. 10 of Rohini Jail, said a statement. The inmates will be investigated under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, 1988, added the statement.

The EOW had sought the permission of the competent authority for investigating these officials under Section 17(A) of the POC Act, in a case which is already being investigated under various Sections of IPC dealing with extortion, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy as well as under special statues including MCOCA and IT Act by the EOW. It is expected that with this move, investigations hanging for a long, will speedily and comprehensively be completed.It may be noted that the Prison Department directly under the now Jailed AAP Minister, Satyendar Jain, has been marred with several serious controversies including the confiscation of mobile phones from prisoners, whereafter jamming devices were put in and around various jail premises recently. Similarly, issues of overcrowding, violent clashes among inmates and prisoners jumping parole have put the department under a cloud. The extant case, too, pertains to the extortion of Rs. 200 Crore by Sukesh Chandrashekhar in collusion with Jail officials.The EOW had informed that during the investigation in the present case, seven officers have already been arrested for facilitating the extortion syndicate being run by the accused. During the investigation, it also found the involvement of another 82 officials who had colluded in running the syndicate from the Jail. (ANI)

