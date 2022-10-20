Maharashtra: Compressor blast in a company, 3 killed

Three people died and three other critically injured after a compressor exploded inside the control room of an RCF company in Raigad, Alibaugh. According to sources, the incident took place during the air conditioning installation going on in the control room.

The persons namely, Dilshad Alam (29), Faizan Sheikh (33), and Ankit Sharma (27) died on the spot. "During the installing of the air conditioning system around 4.45 pm, a compressor exploded in the control room of RCF company of Alibaugh police station area, killing three people and leaving three injured. The management has informed us that there is no leakage in the company's plant and the plant is running properly," officials said. Adding that the police reached the spot immediately after receiving the intimation.

The injured persons identified as Atindra, Jitendra, and Sajid Siddique were rushed to the hospital. Further details are awaited.

The injured persons are admitted at Fortis hospital, Mumbai.

The incident took place on Monday evening under the 'Bakshi Ka Talab' (BKT) police station area in the city. The injured include an eight-old-boy and two women. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Zubair.

The injured, identified as Salman (25), Saif (17), Samar (8 months), Shabnam (35), and Zakira (50), were admitted to the KGMU trauma center. Meanwhile, in July this year Four people were killed and three injured in a cylinder explosion during a wedding ceremony in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district of Punjab.

In May, at least four people were killed and two others were severely injured after a cylinder blast triggered a collapse of the house's wall in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. In March this year two persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in the Ranjeet Nagar area of the national capital. (ANI)

