Maratha Kranti Morcha Chief Ramesh Kere attempts suicide by consuming rat poison

Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) chief Ramesh Sheknath Kere allegedly consumed poison in an attempt to suicide. MRA Marg Police has booked a case under the same.

ANI | Mumbai(Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 05:59 IST
Ramesh Kere. Image Credit: ANI
Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) chief Ramesh Sheknath Kere allegedly consumed poison in an attempt to suicide. MRA Marg Police has booked a case under the same. Three days earlier, Ramesh Kere attempted a suicide during a Facebook Live session. Soon after which he was taken to and admitted to JJ hospital in a critical situation.

MRA Marg Police has booked a case against Vivekanand Babar, Anirudh Shailar, Yogesh Kedar, Sandeep Poll Balasaheb Sarate, Vishal Pawar, Nitin Kadam, Pradeep Kanse along with few others under IPS section 306, 500, 501, 511. All of them are accused of defaming Ramesh Kere by leaking a audio (recorded three years back).

The audio clip was related to fund accumulated for Maratha Morcha. In which Ramesh Kere was accused of misusing the policy for fund management. After audio clip going viral Ramesh Kere accused people of defaming them on baseless reasons. He also said,"He is not a part of it". And later in a Facebook live session he cosumed rat poison. (ANI)

Also Read: Maha: Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator attempts suicide in live chat; refutes graft allegations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

