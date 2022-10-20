Left Menu

Assam fulfils long-standing demands of home guards, raises remuneration by whopping 150 pc

The Assam government has raised the daily duty allowances for home guards from earlier Rs 300-315 per day per head to Rs 767 ahead of Diwali.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 20-10-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 09:06 IST
Assam fulfils long-standing demands of home guards, raises remuneration by whopping 150 pc
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@assampolice. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has raised the daily duty allowances for home guards from earlier Rs 300-315 per day per head to Rs 767 ahead of Diwali. This decision will benefit as many as 24,000 home guards jawans, with each jawan's monthly remuneration shall now stand at around Rs 23,010.

There are two categories of home guards -- basic trained home guards and advanced trained home guards. "As per notification no. HMB. 150/2015/299, issued by the Home and Political Department, the increased duty allowances rate will be applicable from today onwards," a statement from Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that a raise in the daily duty allowances has been a long-standing demand of the State's home guards -- a key arm of Assam Police as they play a crucial role in maintaining law and order. "The Chief Minister stated that today's decision would be to step towards uplift of all sections of society. He further stated that the increase in monthly duty allowances would act as a motivation to the jawans to work with greater dedication and motivation," the CMO statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022