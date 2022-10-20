Left Menu

UP to begin teaching engineering, medical courses in Hindi, CM Yogi confirms

Uttar Pradesh will begin teaching medical and engineering courses in Hindi as well, Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has said.

20-10-2022
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh will begin teaching medical and engineering courses in Hindi as well, Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has said. Yogi tweeted, "Some books of medical and engineering courses have been translated into Hindi. The students will be able to study those subjects in Hindi from the coming year."

https://twitter.com/myogiadityanath/status/1581237366488207361? The announcement has been made days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched India's first Hindi version of MBBS textbook in Bhopal on Sunday (October 16).

While addressing the event in Bhopal on Sunday, the Home Minister said, "Today is a very important day for the education sector of India. Whenever history will be written in the coming days, this day will be written in golden letters" "Through the New Education Policy, PM Modi has given more emphasis to the mother tongue of students. This is a historic decision. Now under Modi ji you can avail higher education in any language as per your comfort," Shah said.

Madhya Pradesh is the country's first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language. Initially, three subjects have been selected to be studied in Hindi which includes Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry. A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the books from English to Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium. The experts further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.

Besides, several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable. Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both the abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT and MRI diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

