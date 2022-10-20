Left Menu

Huge scope for India to move in global value chain systems: Commerce Secy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:57 IST
Huge scope for India to move in global value chain systems: Commerce Secy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is a huge scope for India to move in the global value chain systems and have high-value addition in global exports, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Thursday.

India's share in global exports is less than 2 per cent. So, huge potential is there to boost the shipments despite global headwinds and low trade growth predictions, he added.

''So, we can easily aim for doubling our exports and increasing our exports (share) to 10 per cent over a period of time and these opportunities exist even if somebody is saying that global trade scenario is looking bleak,'' he said here at the CII National Exports Summit.

The domestic exporters should not be pessimistic about this scenario, he added.

''There is a huge scope for India to not only move in the global value chains systems but also to have high-value addition and contribution in the world's exports,'' Barthwal noted.

The growth in world trade is expected to slow down to one per cent in 2023, due to global uncertainties, according to a WTO forecast.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has also projected a growth of 3.5 per cent in global trade this year against the April estimate of 3 per cent.

The secretary also said that global firms are looking at India as an alternative destination for investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022