"Unity" is most significant factor in fight against climate change: PM Modi at global launch of 'Mission LiFE'

The most significant factor in the fight against climate change is "unity", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the global launch of 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched the Mission LiFE movement in Ekta Nagar.

Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister said, "The issue of Climate change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, and rivers are drying up... Mission LIFE will help in fighting the climate crisis. The most significant factor in life for fighting against climate change is nothing but unity. The mantra of Mission Life is Lifetime and environment." PM Modi said Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of P3 (Pro-Planet People).

"Mission LiFE connects the people of the earth with 'Pro-Planet People' and unites them by integrating them with their thoughts. It runs on the basic principle of Lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet," Prime Minister said. "A perception was created that climate change is merely a policy-related issue and that either governments or international institutions will take steps regarding it. But now, people are feeling the effects of climate change," he said.

PM urged people to adopt lifestyle changes to help the environment. "Some people prefer to drop the temperatures of their air conditioners to 17 degrees Celcius which creates a negative impact on the environment," he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said Mission LiFE encourages people to be a trustee of the environment. He said Gujarat is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. PM said Gandhi was one of those thinkers who long ago understood the importance of environmental protection and living life in harmony with nature. He said Gujarat has been leading from the front in efforts towards renewable energy and environmental protection.

"Reuse, reduce and recycling are part of India's traditions and culture. We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices," Prime Minister said. "Our government started a scheme of LED bulbs in which the private sector also participated. International experts present here would be amazed to know that 160 crore LED bulbs were used by the people of India. It led to 100 million tons of less emission of carbon dioxide," added PM Modi.

Envisaged by PPM Modi, Mission LIFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Mission LiFE will be India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres here. The visiting UN chief is on a three-day trip to India. On Wednesday, Guterres met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism. (ANI)

