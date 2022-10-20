Left Menu

Ukraine's Burshtyn power plant seriously damaged - regional governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:16 IST
Ukraine's Burshtyn power plant seriously damaged - regional governor
  • Ukraine

A Russian air strike that hit a major thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine on Wednesday has caused "quite serious" damage, the region's governor said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately there is destruction, and it is quite serious," Svitlana Onyshchuk, Ivano-Frankivsk's governor, said on Ukrainian television.

