Maha food kits: Scheme announced first, procurement began later, says minister

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan on Thursday said the decision to provide a food kit containing one kilogram of rawa, edible oil, yellow lentils and sugar for Rs 100 was taken first and the actual procurement began later.

The 'Anand-Sheedha' initiative, to be given to ration cardholders through fair price shops under the public distribution system, was announced by the Maharashtra government on October 4.

However, the state food and civil supplies department has come under fire as the food kits have not reached all 1.7 crore eligible ration cardholders ahead of Diwali.

''The decision was taken just seven days before, followed by the government machinery taking steps to procure and prepare packets for the eligible ration cardholders. We will ensure more than 50 per cent packets reach each district level distribution official by Saturday evening for sale at fair price shops,'' Chavan told a regional news channel.

When the scheme was announced, the state government had said it would entail an expenditure of Rs 486 crore and would cover seven crore out of the 12 crore population of Maharashtra.

''For the first time, the state is trying to give palm oil through fair price shops. As it comes in liquid form, the government officials decided to take extra precaution while packing the kit so that it does not spill onto other items.,'' Chavan said.

While several states are trying to extend similar schemes till October 28, the government in Maharashtra is trying to ensure most of the eligible beneficiaries get it before Diwali, the minister added.

It was decided the distribution of these food kits would begin from October 20, and directions have been given to start the sale and not wait for plastic bags in areas where the latter has not arrived, Chavan asserted.

He said the scheme also faced hurdles like transportation as it takes three to four days for these packets to reach remote areas of Vidarbha from Mumbai.

The scheme had drawn criticism from some quarters as the packets have the image of former Thane Shiv Sena strongman Anand Dighe, the mentor of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

There were also allegations the distribution was delayed due to non-availability of packets containing Dighe's image.

