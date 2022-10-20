Left Menu

3 dead, 7 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in MP's Morena

An explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore police station area, Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

ANI | Morena (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:37 IST
3 dead, 7 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in MP's Morena
Damaged building of the factory (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore police station area, Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said. Inspector General (IG) Chambal range Rajesh Chawla confirmed the news.

He told ANI that three persons had died, seven sustained injuries in the incident. A few people were suspected to be buried under the debris of the factory, Chawla added. On getting the information about the incident, the police and the administrative officials reached the spot along with JCB, and the rescue operation was underway, IG Chawla said.

Firecrackers for Diwali were being made in the factory. The entire building was damaged in the blast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

