POWERGEN India, Indian Utility Week and DISTRIBUTECH India 2022 Conclude Successfully

India's flagship organizer of energy sector events together with its international partner Clarion Energy, UK successfully hosted the 17th edition of POWERGEN India during 12th-14th October 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Co-Located with Indian Utility Week and DISTRIBUTECH India, the combined events witnessed participation from over 200 Exhibitors, 150+ Speakers, 500+ Delegates and 8000 qualified professionals from the entire value chain of the global power generation, transmission, and distribution under one roof. Delivering his welcome address during the Inaugural Session, Shri Anil Razdan, IAS (Retd.), Honorary Chairman, Advisory Committee - POWERGEN INDIA & Indian Utility Week 2022 and Former Secretary, Ministry of Power Government of India said, "The country steps forward to transform into a global leader in renewables, battery storage & green hydrogen; It would also secure access to affordable energy supplies, build self-reliance, create millions of new jobs and boost economic growth." Themed "Building a Modern Power System", the Inaugural Session brought together industry stalwarts like Shri Deepesh Nanda, CEO, GE Gas Power South Asia and President & CEO, of Aero-derivative, Gas Turbine Business, GE Gas Power Asia, Shri Arun Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Shri P. K.Pujari, IAS (Retd.), Former Chairperson, of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission and Shri R.Lakshmanan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited who shared their exclusive insights on key aspects on India's energy transition including visionary reforms, decarbonization pathways, breakthrough technologies, low-cost capital investments and strategies for building India's long-term self-reliance in energy. Shri AbhishekBhatnagar, CEO, ITEN Media delivered the Vote of Thanks. The concurrent strategic summits & knowledge hubs were action-oriented and covered a host of topics. From an opening panel on India's Green Hydrogen Ecosystem, to CEO, CIO & Leadership Roundtables unpacking India's Generation Outlook, Gas based Power, Flexible & Autonomous Generation, Decarbonisation strategies, Emission control initiatives, Digitalisation, Future Energy mix, Next-Gen Digital-Age Utilities, Smart Metering, Smart Grids, Battery Storage, Micro Grids, EV Charging Infrastructure, Cybersecurity& Electricity Markets etc. Part of the world's largest series of Energy Events organized across USA, Europe, Africa, SE Asia, Africa & India, the co-located events brought together hundreds of policy makers, regulators, industry titans, thought leaders and experts deliberating on various aspects on transforming India's energy systems & how it presents a huge opportunity for our economy. Speaking on the side-lines of the co-located events, Mr. Abhishek Bhatnagar, Member Advisory Committee - POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week, and CEO, ITEN Media said, "India's net-zero emission targets coupled with sustainable, reliable & affordable electricity for all would begin with building a modern power system. The rapidly evolving energy mix & the higher share of renewables in the grid have further catalysed the demand of cutting edge technologies & solutions. The co-located events are thus timely and important for the country. They would facilitate the building of an digital age, secure and sustainable power system that would propel India as a global leader in clean energy." POWERGEN India, Indian Utility Week & DISTRIBUTECH India 2022 thus promised to be a progressive step towards building a cleaner, greener & sustainable power system that will facilitate India's mission of becoming 'AatmaNirbhar' in energy. About POWERGEN India 2022 For more than 15 years, POWERGEN India has served as India's premier forum for the power generation industry. Together with Indian Utility Week and DISTRIBUTECH India, the co-located shows offer an end-to-end Indian energy experience for the whole energy supply chain, under one roof.

Providing business opportunities for solution providers of all forms of power generation from conventional to renewable energy and associated energy storage. This leading forum is where the power industry can meet, share and discuss solutions for India's energy future.

Over 8000 influential decision makers including policy makers, regulators, power producers, utilities, commercial & industrial users, EPC's, developers, equipment and solution providers deliberate the future of a decarbonising and converging energy industry at POWERGEN India.

About Indian Utility Week & DISTRIBUTECH India 2022 Indian Utility Week & DISTRIBUTECH India is the industry's platform for achieving a fully integrated and interconnected energy system in India. It's where the smart energy community meets, shares and discusses solutions for India's energy future.

Indian Utility Week provides business opportunities for solution providers within the smart energy ecosystem to discuss grid integration, digitalization, delivery, customer engagement, energy efficiency, smart cities, financing and regulation.

It hosts the environment for all key players in the smart energy ecosystem including utilities, network operators, vendors, consultants, start-ups and system integrators to come together and discuss Indian strategy to achieve a smooth transition towards a low carbon energy supply. The combined events showcase the unparalleled opportunities offered by India's evolving energy mix, accelerated transition to climate neutral energy sources, its exponential growth in demand for affordable access to modern energy services & a net-zero emission future.

About ITEN Media ITEN Media is India's flagship organiser of global industry forums & digital initiatives across a host of key sectors including Oil & Gas, Power & Utilities, Renewables, Green Hydrogen, Metals & Mining, Maritime, Infrastructure, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Automotive, Safety & Environment Protection etc. Our content lead, market leading events deliver key global insights, expert viewpoints, and CXO level networking opportunities to world-leading organisations, facilitating their business initiatives across the Indian sub-continent. Powered by decades of exceptional networking with governments, regulators, nodal agencies, global energy industry bellwethers & thousands of professionally qualified audience, ITEN today produces some of India's most prolific energy sector events - facilitating the greening of India's energy basket & the country's transition to a clean energy future. About Clarion Events Headquartered in London, Clarion is a truly international business, with a portfolio of events and media brands across a range of vertical markets. Clarion's Energy portfolio covers power generation, transmission and distribution, through to capital markets and investment through to resource extraction and processing in both mature and emerging geographies. This impressive portfolio includes: Enlit, the unifying brand for our global POWERGEN® and Utility Week events, DISTRIBUTECH®, HYDROVISION®, and Future Energy, plus the African Energy Forum - the largest deal-making event for c-suite and governments, serving the African power infrastructure market; the Energy Council and Oil & Gas Council's events - the #1 network for the upstream oil and gas investment community; and the World Refining Association who connects global refiners with core refining technology providers as well as running the European Gas Conference.

