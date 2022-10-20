Left Menu

Hyderabad man commits suicide over loan harassment

An auto driver in Hyderabad committed suicide over alleged harassment by loan financiers.

ANI | Telangana (Hyderabad) | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:38 IST
auto driver in Telangana committed suicide. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An auto driver in Hyderabad committed suicide over alleged harassment by loan financiers. Hyderabad Kulsumpura Police Station has booked the company under FIR.

According to T Ashok Kumar, Inspector, Kulsumpura, "Yesterday evening we received a call from a woman stating that her husband committed suicide in his house. Nizamuddin was facing financial problems for the last few months. He was jobless, and he was unable to pay the EMI of the loan, which he took from a leading company. They were calling and harassing Nizamuddin to repay the amount." Nizamuddin was not able to bear the shame and committed suicide after making a video saying that the finance company's harassment was the reason for his death. Police have registered a case under the relevant section and investigating is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

