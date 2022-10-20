Left Menu

Ukraine says it seeks 20% cut in energy use, consumers responding

Ukraine's energy minister said on Thursday the government was seeking a 20% reduction in energy use and that Ukrainians had responded to an appeal to limit their use of power. The minister, Herman Halushchenko, said on Ukrainian television that Russia had launched more than 300 air strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities since Oct. 10. "We see a drop in consumption," he said. "We see a voluntary decrease.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:39 IST
Ukraine says it seeks 20% cut in energy use, consumers responding
Herman Halushchenko Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's energy minister said on Thursday the government was seeking a 20% reduction in energy use and that Ukrainians had responded to an appeal to limit their use of power.

The minister, Herman Halushchenko, said on Ukrainian television that Russia had launched more than 300 airstrikes on Ukrainian energy facilities since Oct. 10.

"We see a drop in consumption," he said. "We see a voluntary decrease. But when it is not enough, we are forced to bring in forced shutdowns."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022