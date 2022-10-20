Ukraine says it seeks 20% cut in energy use, consumers responding

Ukraine's energy minister said on Thursday the government was seeking a 20% reduction in energy use and that Ukrainians had responded to an appeal to limit their use of power.

The minister, Herman Halushchenko, said on Ukrainian television that Russia had launched more than 300 airstrikes on Ukrainian energy facilities since Oct. 10.

"We see a drop in consumption," he said. "We see a voluntary decrease. But when it is not enough, we are forced to bring in forced shutdowns."

