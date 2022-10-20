Delhi government lifts Rs 500 fine for not wearing face masks in public

The Delhi Government announced on Thursday that no penalty will be levied on people for not wearing face masks in public places in the national capital. The government, however, advised the public to continue wearing masks in crowded public places. The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government in a statement said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to withdraw the order that made it compulsory for face masks in public and which levied Rs 500 as fine for those found violating the order.

The decision to lift the fine was taken by the Delhi government in its last COVID review meeting based on a dip in Covid cases. "DDMA in its meeting held on September 22, 2022, noted that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has come down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated. And whereas, DDMA has decided that compulsory wearing of masks under the Epidemic Act may not be extended beyond September 30, 2022, and hence, a Fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of masks in public places would also stand withdrawn after September 30, 2022," said a statement by Health and family department of Delhi government.

However, the government advised people to wear masks in crowded public places and all. "The provision to impose a penalty of Rs 500 on the general public for not wearing a face mask in public places, stands withdrawn. However, in crowded public places, all public are advised to wear masks," it added.

Back in April, the DDMA re-imposed the fine for not wearing face masks in public places. The notification came days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting over the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

Mandaviya stressed the need for community awareness for continued implementation of the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), especially in view of the upcoming festival season. The team of scientists, doctors and senior officials has also recommended increasing surveillance and genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, new cases of Covid including those from the XBB, a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, have been detected in parts of India. (ANI)

