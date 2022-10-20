Left Menu

Gemfields halts Mozambique operations after attack at nearby ruby mine

Precious gem miner Gemfields Group has stopped operations at its Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province after an attack was reported at a nearby facility, it said on Thursday. "This morning, an attack attributed to insurgent activity has been reported at the neighbouring ruby mine belonging to Gemrock, which lies approximately 12 kilometres (7.46 miles) south-east of the operations...


Representative image Image Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay

Precious gem miner Gemfields Group has stopped operations at its Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province after an attack was reported at a nearby facility, it said on Thursday.

"This morning, an attack attributed to insurgent activity has been reported at the neighbouring ruby mine belonging to Gemrock, which lies approximately 12 kilometres (7.46 miles) south-east of the operations... in which Gemfields holds a 75% interest," Gemfields said in a statement. Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province has seen an Islamic State-linked insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives since it broke out in 2017, disrupting multibillion-dollar natural gas and mining projects.

Gemfields said it had started evacuating employees and contractors, but security personnel and Mozambican police would remain on site. Mozambique military were arriving on site, it added. In July, Gemfields reported an attack about 30 kilometres (19 miles) away from its Montepuez operations, but did not halt operations.

Gemfields' Montepuez ruby mine produced 83,990 carats of premium rubies in 2021 and has generated over $800 million in sales since 2014.

