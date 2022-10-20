Left Menu

Coal import to be stopped by 2024: Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:53 IST
Coal import to be stopped by 2024: Joshi
Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that the import of dry fuel which has declined considerably will be stopped by 2024.

Speaking at an event at the office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India here to release a 'Compendium of Asset Accounts on Mineral and Energy Resources', the minister said commercial coal mine auction which was institutionalised by the present government has made the auctioning process totally transparent.

Joshi also complemented CAG's office for bringing out the first ever compendium of asset account on mineral assets of the country.

The minister said that the report presents comprehensive picture of the mineral resources spread across different states in the country.

He said that the compendium will help in further strengthening sustainable mining process which is of great importance for ecology and future generation.

Collating the information of the state asset accounts, the government accounting standards advisory board has prepared the compendium of asset accounts on mineral and energy resources in states.

The compendium includes details of all four fossil fuels, 40 major minerals and 63 minor minerals in 28 states and one Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir, and also covers the innovations and good practices noticed during the course of the study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022