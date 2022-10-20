Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 10 kg pipe bomb recovered in Kanker

The security forces recovered a pipe IED (Improvised Explosive Device) weighing around 10 kg in Antagarh-Tekapani village under Koyalibeda police station limits, Kanker district, an official said on Thursday.

ANI | Kanker (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 17:30 IST
10 kg pipe bomb (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The security forces recovered a pipe IED (Improvised Explosive Device) weighing around 10 kg in Antagarh-Tekapani village under Koyalibeda police station limits, Kanker district, an official said on Thursday. Antagarh SDOP Amar Sidar said that the soldiers present on the spot defused the pipe bomb.

On Thursday, a DRG team was patrolling under Koyalibeda police station limits, in the meantime, they received information that the Naxalites in jungle area of Tekapar village had installed IED with the intention of harming the security forces. Acting on the information, the team rushed to the spot and searched the area. They found the one pipe IED planted by the Naxalites and the forces destroyed it on the spot. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

