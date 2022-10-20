Spain, France and Portugal agree on a new energy route, PM Sanchez says
Spain has reached an agreement with Portugal and France to substitute plans for a gas pipeline known as Midcat with a new "green corridor" between Barcelona and Marseille that would carry natural gas and hydrogen, Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday. The new connection between Spain and its neighbour France will be underwater, as opposed to the Midcat project in the Pyrenees, according to a graphic sent by the Spanish Energy Ministry.
- Country:
- Spain
Spain has reached an agreement with Portugal and France to substitute plans for a gas pipeline known as Midcat with a new "green corridor" between Barcelona and Marseille that would carry natural gas and hydrogen, Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.
The new connection between Spain and its neighbour France will be underwater, as opposed to the Midcat project in the Pyrenees, according to a graphic sent by the Spanish Energy Ministry. Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said it was a "magnificent decision that deepens solidarity and commitment to renewables".
The green corridor would connect Barcelona and the Marseille area, which is a large petrochemical hub. Sanchez added that the leaders of the three countries will meet again shortly to discuss the timeline, investment required, and how much each country would contribute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Teresa Ribera
- Portugal
- Pedro Sanchez
- France
- Marseille
- Sanchez
- Barcelona
- Spain
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more
PREVIEW-Rugby-France relishing underdog status, head to World Cup full of ambition
France taps strategic fuel reserves as refinery strike grinds on
Scholz says France does not seem to have ruled out Pyrenean pipeline
Spain and Germany strengthen alliance and pressure France to build gas pipeline