Scholz: we need gas prices to fall faster in Europe

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:32 IST
European Union leaders must discuss whether energy market prices are appropriate at their summit in Brussels, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, adding that gas prices in particular were not falling fast enough in Europe.

"It is clear that the prices for gas, for oil and for coal must go down. Electricity prices must go down. And this is something that demands a common effort of us all in Europe," Scholz told reporters ahead of the talks in Brussels.

