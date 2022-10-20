Left Menu

An EU-energy deal is possible, but it will be difficult, says European Council President Michel

Updated: 20-10-2022 18:33 IST
An EU-energy deal is possible, but will be difficult, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

"I am confident: I think an agreement is possible even though it will probably be difficult. It is obvious we must listen to the various views," he said.

He also said that the current proposals on energy "are a good balance to reach a deal today."

