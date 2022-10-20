MP: Electric water sensor lamps high on demand in Bhopal

With each passing year, the technology is getting evolved. This year on Diwali, a new technology has come to the fore, where people will be able to light lamps with the help of water instead of oil and ghee. An 'Electric Water Sensor Lamp' has been launched in the market and the demand for the lamps has increased in the market of the state capital Bhopal.

A huge number of people are showing their keen interest in getting this lamp. The customers are also appreciating this initiative and promoting to buy the product. The lamp consists of a cell on the bottom side and there are two plugs (positive and negative) on the upper side. As soon as people put water in it, it starts shining.

A shopkeeper told ANI, "This lamp has arrived for the first time in Indian Market. The best part is that the lamp starts lighting as soon as water is poured into it. It is called water sensor diya. People are liking it a lot." "A large number of people are coming to buy it, so far more than one thousand diya boxes have been sold. I am expecting to sell about 5000 boxes of diyas this time till Diwali," the shopkeeper added. (ANI)

