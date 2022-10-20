Left Menu

MP: Neemuch constable booked in rape case

A constable posted in Neemuch cantt police station was booked in connection with a rape case in Woman police station Indore, an official said on Thursday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:51 IST
MP: Neemuch constable booked in rape case
Sub inspector Rashmi Patidar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A constable posted in Neemuch Cantt police station was booked in connection with a rape case in women police station Indore, an official said on Thursday. Women police station sub-inspector Rashmi Patidar told ANI that a woman of Indore lodged a complaint against constable Aniruddh Rathore. She told police that her maternal house was in Mandsaur and her in-laws' house was in Indore. She had a friendship with Aniruddh via facebook and then they met in Mandsaur.

He also brought her to Indore from Mandsaur in a car. Later, Anirudh took the woman to Vaishno Devi where he made videos of the woman while she was taking a bath in the hotel room. He then came back to Indore and raped her in a hotel by threatening to make her video viral. The accused also threatened to implicate her husband in a false case, had started pressurizing her not to report the rape case. Fed up with all this, the woman lodged the complaint.

The police registered a case against the accused under various sections and efforts were on to nab the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022