Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:52 IST
Netherlands not against price caps, need to make sure they work - PM Rutte
The Netherlands isn't against European energy price caps, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

"We're not against (price caps)," Rutte said. "We just have to make sure they work", adding that the country wants to make sure price caps will lead to costs going down and that the gas keeps flowing.

"I think it's great that the 15 member states (that are pro energy price caps) are sure of this, but I want to be extra sure."

