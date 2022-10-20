Left Menu

20-10-2022
Spain agreed with France to set up new electricity interconnections
  • Spain

Spain and France have agreed to speed up an electricity interconnection through the Bay of Biscay and identify and work on other connections between the two national grids, the Spanish Energy Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, Spain and Portugal have agreed to complete a renewable gas link, the statement said.

