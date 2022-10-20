Left Menu

SC grants interim bail to minor accused in murder of 7-year-old boy in school

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to a minor accused in the murder case of a 7-year-old boy in Gurugram school in 2017.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:13 IST
SC grants interim bail to minor accused in murder of 7-year-old boy in school
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to a minor accused in the murder case of a 7-year-old boy in Gurugram school in 2017. The order was passed by a bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and JK Maheshwari.

The court noted the minor accused was detained when he was 16 years old for allegedly killing a minor boy in the school and now he is 21 years old. Earlier the top court had dismissed a plea filed by the minor victim's father who has challenged the Punjab and Haryana HC order which has directed the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to decide afresh if the accused in the murder of a 7-year-old boy in Gurugram in 2017 will be treated as an adult or a minor during the trial.

The seven-year-old was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, with his throat slit on September 8, 2017. Later the CBI was handed over the case. The CBI, in November 2017, had dismissed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case, and arrested the juvenile in this case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022